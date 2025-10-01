Over 150,000 Kyiv residents are fighting in Armed Forces of Ukraine - Klitschko

More than 150 thousand Kyivans are currently fighting in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and to support them, the Kyiv City Hall has introduced special programs for military personnel, veterans, and their family members.

Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko announced this during a meeting with defenders, Censor.NET reports.

"I congratulated all our servicemen on the Day of Defenders of Ukraine and presented 90 decorations from the capital to Kyiv defenders. Today, there are more than 150,000 Kyivans in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. These are the people thanks to whom the capital lives and works.

And the city is doing everything to support its soldiers. Since the beginning of the year, Kyiv has transferred to the front from the community more than 40,000 UAVs of various types, 200 electronic warfare systems, ground robotic complexes, and cars. In September, the Kyiv City Council increased funding for the needs of the defense and security forces by another 4 billion UAH - under the "Defender of Kyiv" program. In total, this is already almost 11 billion UAH since the beginning of 2025," Vitalii Klitschko noted.

The mayor emphasized that Kyiv pays special attention to social support for the military.

"We pay special attention to social support. Under the program "Support for Kyiv Defenders" over 950 million UAH has already been paid for treatment, material support, and assistance to the families of fighters. So that military personnel can quickly and conveniently receive the necessary services, the city operates an Electronic Defender's Office, which contains all information about benefits, payments, and social support. And Kyiv Military Hub has become a place of full support for military personnel and their families - from legal and psychological to assistance with employment and training," Klitschko said.

As previously reported, last year Kyiv allocated over UAH 10 billion to support the military. This year, despite the central government deducting UAH 8 billion from the capital's budget, the city found additional funds for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Recently, the Kyiv City Council voted to increase funding for the "Defender of Kyiv" program in 2025 to UAH 11 billion.

