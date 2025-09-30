Mercedes driver who brutally beat cyclist in Kyiv embezzled UAH 25 million in funds for AFU – media

The driver of a Mercedes SUV, detained for assaulting a cyclist in Kyiv, is suspected of embezzling 25 million hryvnias in budget funds allocated for the purchase of uniforms for the 112th Territorial Defense Forces (TDF) Brigade.

Journalist Yehor Checherynda reported this on Facebook, Censor.NET informs.

"The driver of the G-Wagen who brutally beat up a cyclist riding in a bike lane in Kyiv turned out to be Oleksandr Vitaliiovych Khilyk, born in 1981. He has already been detained by the National Police. But unexpectedly, it also came to light that the same Oleksandr Vitaliiovych Khilyk, born in 1981, is suspected of stealing 25,000,000 that, according to investigators, he embezzled from the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Here are the facts:

"Oleksandr Khilyk, director of Global Hill X Group LLC, is suspected of embezzling 25 million hryvnias from budget funds allocated by the Kyiv City Council for the purchase of TDF uniforms. The editorial team learned this from proceedings under Article 191, Part 5 of the Criminal Code," the report reads.

The investigation found that Oleksandr Khilyk deliberately appropriated funds intended for the 112th TDF Brigade, which had been allocated for its needs by decisions of the Kyiv City Council.

"He did this by delivering substandard uniforms that did not meet the technical specifications developed and approved by the Ministry of Defense and could not be used as intended, while passing them off as proper uniforms.

The contract, worth 25.13 million hryvnias, involved the supply of winter jackets and wind-and-moisture protection trousers that did not meet the technical requirements. Khilyk was charged under Article 191, Part 5 of the Criminal Code," the journalist added.

Earlier, it was reported that in Kyiv, the police detained a Mercedes driver who had severely beaten a cyclist