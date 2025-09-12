National Guard soldier beaten: two men detained in Ivano-Frankivsk, - National Police

In Ivano-Frankivsk, National Guard servicemen detained two men who were behaving aggressively in the city centre and attacked a guard.

This was reported by the regional police, according to Censor.NET.

The incident occurred on the evening of 10 September during a patrol. The two men provoked passers-by, used foul language and ignored the National Guard's warnings. They then began to clash with the soldiers, knocking one of them to the ground and striking him numerous times.

The injured 25-year-old guard was taken to hospital, where doctors diagnosed him with bodily injuries.

The perpetrators were 22- and 17-year-old residents of Yaremche who were intoxicated. A criminal case has been initiated under Part 3 of Article 296 of the Criminal Code (hooliganism). One of them has already been notified of the suspicion.

Read more: Man who beat and shot at AFU war veteran in Kharkiv notified of suspicion – police