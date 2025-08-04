Man who beat and shot at AFU war veteran in Kharkiv notified of suspicion – police

A man who assaulted and shot a 22-year-old Armed Forces veteran has been formally charged in Kharkiv. The suspect was detained the previous day.

Police said that during a sudden altercation, one of the individuals pulled out a non-lethal pistol, shot the victim at close range, and then beat him.

The incident occurred on the evening of August 3, with eyewitnesses reporting the shooting in the Industrialnyi District of Kharkiv.

According to Maksym Halkovskyi, acting head of Police Department No. 1 of Kharkiv District Police Department No. 2, the 22-year-old veteran was hospitalized and underwent surgery. His condition is currently stable.

Officers quickly identified and detained the shooter, a local resident born in 1981. He was taken into custody under Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine.

Investigators have opened criminal proceedings under Part 4 of Article 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (hooliganism), which carries a penalty of up to 7 years in prison.

The attacker has been formally notified of suspicion.

