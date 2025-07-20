Ministry of Internal Affairs is introducing institute of veteran policy assistants

The Ministry of Internal Affairs is introducing an institute of assistants on veterans' policy in its departments.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Dmytro Finashyn, an adviser to the Minister of Internal Affairs on veteran policy.



As noted, such an employee will communicate directly with his fellow veterans from the regions, government agencies, local governments, and public organizations. This is the person who will know the veterans in the region, and the veterans will know him.



Finashyn noted that after the military return, it is necessary to ensure appropriate adaptation and organize a workplace.

"When I came to work, I would like to be the same colleague as others. This should be a person who has a decent socio-economic status, who is respected in society, who is valued by the state," the advisor emphasized.