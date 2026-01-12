Former head of Volyn Regional Military Administration Rudnytskyi becomes deputy head of SSU

Photo: Волинська ОВА / Facebook

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Ivan Rudnytskyi from his position as head of the Volyn Regional State Administration and appointed him deputy head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU).

According to Censor.NET, the corresponding decrees were published on the president’s website on 12 January.

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What changes?

In the first decree, Zelenskyy dismissed Rudnytskyi from the Volyn Regional Military Administration at the official’s request. He had held this post since November 2024.

In the second decree, the head of state appointed the official deputy head of the SBU, a position currently filled on an interim basis by Yevhen Khmara. The document does not specify Rudnytskyi’s exact responsibilities.

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Regional military administration appointments

In another decree, the president appointed Rudnytskyi’s deputy, Roman Romaniuk, as acting head of the Volyn Regional Military Administration.

Zelenskyy also appointed Taras Pastukh as head of the Ternopil Regional Military Administration, replacing Viacheslav Nehoda. Since February 2025, Pastukh had served as deputy head of the Ternopil Regional Military Administration.

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Ivan Rudnytskyi is a counterintelligence officer and SBU colonel with over 20 years of service. He began his career as an operative and later headed regional SBU directorates, including in Zakarpattia and Volyn regions.