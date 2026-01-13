Verkhovna Rada Secretariat checks consultant Salmina who, according to media reports, received Kremlin money for years

The Verkhovna Rada’s Secretariat has launched an inquiry into the parliament’s chief scientific consultant, Yana Salmina, who, according to an investigation by the Schemes project, received money from the Kremlin for years for pro-Russian activities in Ukraine.

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine’s press service said this, Censor.NET reports.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

The Verkhovna Rada’s response

They said that on June 11, 2019, Salmina was appointed chief scientific consultant in the Department for Agricultural and Environmental Issues of the Main Scientific and Expert Department of the Secretariat.

Read more: Parliament supports Shmyhal’s dismissal from Ministry of Defence

The appointment was made following a competition to fill a vacant civil service position during the tenure of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine of the eighth convocation. Since being hired, Salmina has held the same post.

Check will be carried out

The institution said it has initiated its own internal inquiry into Salmina. It also promised to take measures following the results of the inquiries and to provide additional information later.

It is noted that Salmina did not have and does not have access to state secrets. The facts made public by journalists relate to the period from 2012 to 2016, i.e., before Salmina began working at the Secretariat, the statement says.

"At the same time, we emphasize that the Secretariat adheres to the principles of zero tolerance, in particular to any threats to national security. Immediately after receiving an inquiry on January 12 this year from the Schemes Project (Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty), the Secretariat launched an inquiry and immediately contacted the Security Service of Ukraine and the National Agency on Corruption Prevention to verify the stated facts within their competence," the Verkhovna Rada added.

Read more: Verkhovna Rada failed to appoint Shmyhal to post of Minister of Energy

As a reminder, according to media reports, Verkhovna Rada chief scientific consultant Yana Salmina received money from the Kremlin for years for pro-Russian activities in Ukraine.