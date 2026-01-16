Russians launched 795 strikes on the Zaporizhzhia region in 24 hours: two people wounded. PHOTO
Over the course of 24 hours, the occupiers carried out 795 strikes on 29 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region, resulting in injuries.
This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, according to Censor.NET.
Injured
It is noted that two people were wounded as a result of enemy attacks in the Zaporizhzhia region.
How did the Russian Federation attack?
Russian troops used aircraft, UAVs, MLRS, and artillery to attack the region.
In particular
- 13 air strikes were carried out on Tavriiske, Liubytske, Rizdvianka, Zorivka, Huliaypole, Orikhiv, Zaliznychne, Vozdvyzhivka, Hirke, Preobrazhenka, and Verkhnia Tersa.
- 438 UAVs of various modifications attacked Kushuhum, Balabyne, Zelene, Nizhnyaya Khortitsa, Tavriyske, Zarichne, Stepnohirsk, Primorske, Stepove, Malye Shcherbaky, Huliaypole, Zaliznychne, Shcherbaki, Novodanilivka, Novoandriivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, Bilohiroa, Dorozhnianka, Varvarivka, and Solodke.
- Four MLRS strikes were delivered on Huliaypole, Novodanilivka, and Shcherbaky.
- 340 artillery strikes were delivered on Zelene, Stepnohirsk, Primorske, Stepove, Mali Shcherbaky, Huliaypole, Zaliznychne, Shcherbaky, Novodanilivka, Novoandriivka, Maly Tokmachka, Charivne, Bilohiria, Dorozhnyanka, Varvarivka, and Solodke.
Damage
It is also reported that 43 reports of damage to housing and infrastructure facilities have been received.
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