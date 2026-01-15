Russian troops destroy major energy infrastructure facility in Kharkiv, Terekhov says
On January 15, Russian troops destroyed a major critical energy infrastructure facility in Kharkiv, and the city authorities are working to minimise the consequences of the strike.
Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said this, Censor.NET reports.
He said an emergency response headquarters is operating around the clock in the city.
Emergency services and relevant specialists are at the strike site, trying to keep the situation under control and minimise the consequences of the damage.
Terekhov noted that the city had prepared for various scenarios and is now acting in line with the plans that had been developed.
"We prepared for different scenarios, and now we are acting clearly and responsibly. We will provide information promptly and to the point," the mayor stressed.
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