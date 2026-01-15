Ruscists strike Kharkiv suburbs with ballistic missiles (updated)

Russian occupation forces are attacking the suburbs of Kharkiv with ballistic missiles.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

The head of the Regional Military Administration, Syniehubov, reported hearing explosions in some areas of Kharkiv.

Mayor Terekhov stated that the Russians are attacking the suburbs.

Syniehubov later confirmed that the enemy had struck the suburbs of Kharkiv.

The consequences of the strikes are being clarified.

No information about casualties has been received so far.

What preceded it?

The Air Force warned of a high-speed target moving towards the city.

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