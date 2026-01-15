Russians dropped KAB on Bilopillia: one person killed and four wounded

Today, 15 January, Russian troops launched an air strike on Bilopillia in the Sumy region, resulting in one fatality and injuries.

This was reported by the Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

According to preliminary data, at around 10:15 a.m., Russians dropped a guided aerial bomb on the central part of the city of Bilopillia in the Sumy district.

A 30-year-old local resident was killed as a result of the attack by the occupiers. Four more people were injured.

In addition, an educational institution building and vehicles were damaged.

See more: Seven people were wounded as result of enemy shelling in Sumy region, four of them children. PHOTO

What preceded it?

We remind you that yesterday, as a result of enemy shelling in the Sumy region, seven people were wounded, including four children.