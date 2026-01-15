Russians dropped KAB on Bilopillia: one person killed and four wounded
Today, 15 January, Russian troops launched an air strike on Bilopillia in the Sumy region, resulting in one fatality and injuries.
This was reported by the Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office, according to Censor.NET.
What is known?
According to preliminary data, at around 10:15 a.m., Russians dropped a guided aerial bomb on the central part of the city of Bilopillia in the Sumy district.
A 30-year-old local resident was killed as a result of the attack by the occupiers. Four more people were injured.
In addition, an educational institution building and vehicles were damaged.
What preceded it?
We remind you that yesterday, as a result of enemy shelling in the Sumy region, seven people were wounded, including four children.
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