Seven people were wounded as result of enemy shelling in Sumy region, four of them children. PHOTO

Over the past day, Russian troops have once again struck civilian infrastructure and the peaceful population of the Sumy region.

This was reported by the Main Directorate of the National Police in the Sumy region, according to Censor.NET.

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Injured

As noted, the following people were wounded as a result of enemy shelling:

in the Sumy district - two citizens;

in the Krasnopil district - one person;

in the Putyvl district - four children aged 6, 13, 15, and 17.

See more: Russians strike petrol station in Sumy: two people injured. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Damage

In addition, private homes, vehicles, and petrol station premises were damaged.

Police investigative teams, bomb disposal experts and forensic specialists worked at the sites of the strikes. Law enforcement officers inspected the areas, recorded the destruction, removed ammunition fragments, documented property damage and interviewed victims and witnesses of the events.

See also: The enemy deliberately targeted a vehicle evacuating people in the Sumy region: the vehicle was damaged, but the people survived. PHOTOS

Consequences of the shelling





