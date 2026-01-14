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News Photo Strike on Sumy
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Russians strike petrol station in Sumy: two people injured. VIDEO+PHOTOS

In Sumy, the enemy attacked a petrol station with a strike UAV, resulting in casualties.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Damage

As noted, the attack damaged civilian vehicles and non-residential premises.

Rescuers quickly surveyed the scene.

Casualties

It is also reported that two civilians sought medical assistance.

See more: Enemy drone attacks petrol station in Kherson. PHOTOS

Consequences of the attack

Russian strike on a petrol station in Sumy
Russian strike on a petrol station in Sumy
Russian strike on a petrol station in Sumy
Russian strike on a petrol station in Sumy

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gas station (31) shoot out (16997) Sumska region (1762) Sumy (387)
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