Russians strike petrol station in Sumy: two people injured. VIDEO+PHOTOS

In Sumy, the enemy attacked a petrol station with a strike UAV, resulting in casualties.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

More news on Censor.NET Telegram channel

Damage

As noted, the attack damaged civilian vehicles and non-residential premises.



Rescuers quickly surveyed the scene.

Casualties

It is also reported that two civilians sought medical assistance.

See more: Enemy drone attacks petrol station in Kherson. PHOTOS

Consequences of the attack







