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Russians strike petrol station in Sumy: two people injured. VIDEO+PHOTOS
In Sumy, the enemy attacked a petrol station with a strike UAV, resulting in casualties.
This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.
Damage
As noted, the attack damaged civilian vehicles and non-residential premises.
Rescuers quickly surveyed the scene.
Casualties
It is also reported that two civilians sought medical assistance.
Consequences of the attack
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