Enemy drone attacks petrol station in Kherson. PHOTOS

A Russian drone attacked a petrol station in Kherson.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the State Emergency Service.

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What are the consequences?

As noted, the explosion of the explosive device caused a gas module and a passenger car on the territory of the petrol station to catch fire.

Also read: Kherson Thermal Power Plant can no longer operate as usual, heaters are being delivered to city residents

"Rescuers extinguished the fire. The work was complicated by the constant activity of enemy drones," the report said.







What preceded this?

As noted, two people were killed and two wounded as a result of enemy shelling in the Kherson region.

It was also reported that two civilians were killed as a result of artillery shelling in Kherson.

Read on Censor.NET: Russians strike Kherson thermal power plant again