No mass "defrosting" of residential buildings reported in Kyiv, KCSA says

No mass cases of residential buildings "defrosting" have been recorded in Kyiv; only isolated incidents have been reported.

This was reported by Petro Panteleiev, acting first deputy head of the Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA), Censor.NET reports, citing hromadske.

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According to him, after the latest massive attack on the capital, the city authorities were forced to take "unprecedented measures." At the same time, draining water from heating systems in buildings left without heating is a standard technical procedure during frost.

Panteleiev stressed that such actions are provided for by technical regulations and were also used in pre-war years to prevent damage to the housing stock. He noted that incidents involving radiators bursting are isolated.

Read more: Kyiv deploys backup power supply, KCSA says

According to him, reports of "frozen buildings" mostly concern individual stairwells rather than entire residential buildings. There are no mass cases of buildings freezing in Kyiv, the official said.

Meanwhile, the KCSA says the situation is under round-the-clock monitoring due to the threat of shelling, and in case of damage, city services respond promptly and provide assistance.

Read more: Emergency power cuts continue in Kyiv. Three hours with power, up to 10 hours without, - DTEK

Background

The Ministry of Energy said the situation in Ukraine’s power system remains difficult. Russia’s constant attacks on energy facilities and harsh weather conditions are forcing restrictions across the entire country.

The situation remains most difficult in the capital region. In Kyiv and the Kyiv region, distribution system operators are applying grid restrictions.

As of January 14, 400 buildings in the capital still remain without heating after a nighttime Russian attack.

Read more: 400 buildings in Kyiv remain without heating after Russian attack, - KCSA