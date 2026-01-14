Kyiv deploys backup power supply, KCSA says

Kyiv currently has the largest number of mobile boiler plants in operation, supporting hospitals, social sector facilities, and Points of Invincibility.

This was stated by Petro Panteleiev, acting first deputy head of the Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA), Censor.NET reports.

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What is known?

"Additionally, a number of backup power measures are currently being implemented, because Kyiv is the largest in Ukraine in terms of electricity consumption. And the infrastructure located in Kyiv is also the largest in terms of energy consumption; we have the largest number of mobile boiler plants, which were intended to support healthcare facilities, the social sector, and Points of Invincibility.

Where the heat supply situation is stabilizing, we are leaving these boiler plants at the sites," he noted.

Watch more: Shmyhal on energy crisis: Kharkiv was ready, Kyiv was not. VIDEO

"We also have a generator fleet of around 60 MW. Additionally, the State Emergency Service is deploying 6.8 MW, and the city is deploying 7 MW. These are diesel generators that cover certain areas where this is rational, where it makes it possible to address power supply for a larger number of customers," Panteleiev summed up.

Read more: Improvements to power cut schedules could be seen as early as Thursday, but only if there are no large-scale attacks, - Svyrydenko

Background

The Ministry of Energy said the situation in Ukraine’s power system remains difficult. Russia’s constant attacks on energy facilities and harsh weather conditions are forcing restrictions across the entire country.

The situation remains most difficult in the capital region. In Kyiv and the Kyiv region, distribution system operators are applying grid restrictions.

As of January 14, 400 buildings in the capital still remain without heating after a nighttime Russian attack.

Read more: 400 buildings in Kyiv remain without heating after Russian attack, - KCSA