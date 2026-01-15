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News Attack of drones
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Air Force reports enemy UAV movements (updated)

Enemy continues UAV attacks across Ukraine, Air Force reports

On Thursday evening, January 15, the enemy continues its attack using unmanned aerial vehicles.

Censor.NET reports this, citing a statement by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Enemy drones are being tracked in the country’s airspace. The Defense Forces are taking measures to counter the aerial threat.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Enemy drone movements

At 6:45 p.m. — Kyiv region: UAVs heading for Zhuliany from the north.

At 7:26 p.m. — Sumy region: enemy UAVs in the east.

At 7:33 p.m. — UAVs from the Kyiv region toward the Zhytomyr region, on course for Ovruch.

At 8:32 p.m. — Zaporizhzhia: UAVs heading for Vilniansk. Dnipropetrovsk region: Shaheds heading for Marhanets and Nikopol.

At 9:17 p.m. — Zhytomyr region: UAVs heading for Korosten.

At 9:18 p.m. — Enemy tactical aviation launches guided aerial bombs in the Donetsk region.

Updated information

At 9:36 p.m. — Guided aerial bombs heading for the Sumy region.

At 9:39 p.m. — Enemy tactical aviation activity in the eastern direction.

At 10:14 p.m. — Guided aerial bombs heading for the northern Kharkiv region.

Take care and stay in safe places!

Read more: Ukraine repels Russian drone attack, Air Force of Armed Forces of Ukraine says (updated)

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