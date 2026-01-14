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Ukraine repels Russian drone attack, Air Force of Armed Forces of Ukraine says (updated)

Russian drones spotted over Ukraine, Air Force reports

On Wednesday evening, January 14, Russian troops continue to carry out strikes using drones.

As Censor.NET reports, citing the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, enemy UAVs have been spotted in the skies over the country.

Defense forces are taking the necessary measures to repel the air attack and neutralize the threat.

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At 7:40 p.m., northern Chernihiv region: an enemy UAV, heading west.

At 7:43 p.m., an enemy UAV heading toward Dnipro from the east.

Updated information

9:51 p.m. – Threat of the use of ballistic weapons from the east.

9:54 p.m.– UAV passing near Buryn (Sumy region), heading southwest.

9:58 p.m. – Enemy tactical aircraft launched guided aerial bombs at the Dnipropetrovsk region (Synelnykove district).

10:12 p.m.– Ballistic weapons threat is over.

During an air threat, stay in safe places!

Watch more: Drone strike hits Atlant-Aero plant in Taganrog producing kamikaze drones for Russian forces. VIDEO

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