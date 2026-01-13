Drone strike hits Atlant-Aero plant in Taganrog producing kamikaze drones for Russian forces. VIDEO

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has confirmed a strike on the Atlant-Aero plant in Taganrog, Russia’s Rostov region.

As Censor.NET reports, according to the General Staff, the facility was responsible for the full production cycle of Molniya-type kamikaze drones, as well as for manufacturing certain components of Orion strike UAVs.

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The strike was also confirmed by the Security Service of Ukraine and the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which took part in the operation.

Footage has been published on social media.

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