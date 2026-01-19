Situation in energy system has changed, power cuts may last more than 16 hours, - YASNO

The situation in the energy system has changed. Previously, more than four stages meant unscheduled emergency blackouts, but now the country is beginning to operate on a schedule of 4.5-5 stages.

This was announced on Facebook by Serhii Kovalenko, CEO of the energy company YASNO, according to Censor.NET.

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What does this mean?

According to Kovalenko, the maximum intervals of 7 hours without electricity / 3.5 hours with electricity are currently irrelevant. The schedule of possible blackouts is irrelevant. With restrictions of 5 out of 6 stages, blackouts can last more than 16 hours.

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"This is the current reality. How is this better than emergency blackouts, as is currently the case in Kyiv? Yes, being without electricity for more than 16 hours is terrible. And this is not because of the energy companies, but because of the cynical attacks by the enemy, who is trying to create a humanitarian catastrophe. But even such a strict schedule is better than complete unpredictability. Because there are guidelines - an understanding of when the power should come back on," he noted.

Will things get better?

It is difficult for Kovalenko to say whether the situation will improve.

"We definitely need to get through these severe frosts — consumption should decrease as it gets warmer. However, the key factor is the shelling of energy facilities. It is impossible to predict," the expert concluded.

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