Ukraine will receive shipment of heating equipment from Italy in coming days, - Budanov

A shipment of heating equipment from Italy will arrive in Ukraine in the coming days.

This was reported by the head of the President's Office, Kyrylo Budanov, according to Censor.NET.

First stage of support

"In the coming days, Ukraine will receive a shipment of heating equipment from Italy to support the regions most affected by Russian terror. This is the implementation of agreements between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni," said the head of the Presidential Office.

Budanov noted that 78 industrial boilers with a total capacity of 116.5 MW will be delivered to Ukraine during the first stage.

See more: We are preparing effective solutions to combat AWOL and corruption in TCR, - Budanov. PHOTO

Second stage of support

"The second stage of support is planned for the next six months. During this time, Ukraine will receive more than 300 boilers with a total capacity of 806 MW. The equipment will be sent to communities that are currently suffering the most from enemy shelling," said the head of the Presidential Office.

We would like to remind you that on December 7, 2025, during a telephone conversation with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni announced that her country would supply Ukraine with energy equipment.