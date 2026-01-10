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We are preparing effective solutions to combat AWOL and corruption in TCR, - Budanov. PHOTO
Corruption in the TCR and SS systems, as well as in the AWOL in the armed forces, are problems that affect our defence capability.
This was reported by the head of the Presidential Administration, Kyrylo Budanov, on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.
Meeting at Budanov
According to Budanov, today he held an extended meeting with the leadership of the General Staff, the Land Forces, the Armed Forces, and the heads of the country's law enforcement agencies.
What was discussed?
"On the agenda - countering corruption in the TCR and SS systems and the issue of military discipline in the army.
Abuse of official duties and undermining military discipline are unacceptable. We are studying these issues and preparing clear and effective solutions," Budanov summarised.
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