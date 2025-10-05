There is hit on industrial civilian facility in Vinnytsia region

As a result of the nighttime enemy massive attack by the Russian Federation in the Vinnytsia region, an industrial civilian facility was hit.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Vinnytsia RMA.

According to the information as of now, there are no casualties.

"All service responses are working on the spot," the RMA noted.

There is no more information about the enemy attack on the region at the moment.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that the Russians are attacking the Carpathian region with drones. Air defense is working. Explosions in Ivano-Frankivsk.

It was also reported that the Russian troops are attacking western Ukraine with missiles. There is a threat to Lviv and Zakarpattia. A group of missiles is flying to Stryi. It is also known that part of Lviv is currently without electricity. 13 enemy drones were destroyed in the Cherkasy region. Power lines were damaged there, there is a power outage.

