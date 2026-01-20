Russians attacked Kyiv region: man killed in Bucha district, petrol station premises damaged
Russian occupiers attacked the Kyiv region at night, killing one man.
This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Mykola Kalashnyk, according to Censor.NET.
Details
"As a result of a massive attack in the Bucha district, a 50-year-old man was fatally wounded. Medics were fighting for his life, but unfortunately, they were unable to save him. The man died at the scene," he said.
Two petrol stations were also damaged as a result of the Russian strikes.
The air raid alert is currently still in effect.
What preceded it?
- As noted, on the night of 20 January 2026, Russian troops attacked the territory of Kyiv with strike drones. The Air Force also reported ballistic missile launches, including towards the capital.
- In addition, the enemy launched Tu-95MS aircraft. Monitoring channels are reporting on possible missile launches.
- According to the Kyiv City State Administration, metro trains will run with changes due to the energy situation.
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