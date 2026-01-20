Russian troops strike Dnipro: casualties reported, enterprise and houses damaged

On the night of 20 January, the aggressor attacked Dnipro. A fire broke out. The enterprise was destroyed.

This was reported on Telegram channel by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA, Oleksandr Hanzha, according to Censor.NET.

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What damage was done?

According to the RMA, windows in nearby buildings were also broken. A high-rise building, infrastructure, and five cars were damaged.

Two women, aged 76 and 67, were injured. Both are receiving outpatient treatment.

"In the Novooleksandrivska community of the Dniprovskyi district, a private house was damaged as a result of the use of a UAV," the report said.

See more: Enemy attacked two districts of Dnipropetrovsk region: seven people were wounded and houses were damaged. PHOTOS







Attack on Nikopol district

As noted, the enemy fired artillery at the Pokrovsk community in the Nikopol district.

According to the Air Command, defenders shot down 40 drones in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

"According to updated information, a 44-year-old man was injured in yesterday's missile strike on the Petropavlivka community. He was hospitalised in a moderate condition," the RMA added.

See more: Ruscists hit Nikopol with artillery, killing two women and injuring six. PHOTOS