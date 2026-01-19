Enemy attacked two districts of Dnipropetrovsk region: seven people were wounded and houses were damaged

Throughout the day on Monday, 19 January, Russian invaders attacked the Nikopol and Synelnykove districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region. As a result of Russian shelling, seven people were wounded, fires broke out, and houses were damaged.

This was reported on Telegram message by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, according to Censor.NET.

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Shelling of Nikopol

Five people were injured in Nikopol as a result of the enemy attack. A 41-year-old man was hospitalised with moderate injuries. Another man and three women will be treated at home.

In addition to the district centre, the Russian army attacked the communities of Pokrovske, Myrove, Marhanets, and Chervonohryhorivka in the Nikopol district throughout the day. They used FPV drones and artillery.

A summer kitchen and two private houses were burned down. Another 12 were damaged. Thirteen high-rise buildings, two farm buildings, and eight cars were damaged. Enterprises, administrative buildings, five shops, a medical facility, and a museum were destroyed. Power lines and a gas pipeline were damaged.

Shelling of the Synelnykove district

In the Vasylkiv community in the Synelnykove district, two people were injured as a result of enemy UAV attacks. They are a 57-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman. They will be treated on an outpatient basis. Infrastructure was damaged.

The enemy launched a missile strike on the Petropavlivka community. A private house caught fire. Six more were damaged. A garage, two farm buildings, and cars were also hit.

The photo shows the aftermath of the shelling of the Nikopol district.