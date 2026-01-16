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News Photo Shelling of the Nikopol district Shelling of the Dnipropetrovsk region
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Ruscists hit Nikopol with artillery, killing two women and injuring six. PHOTOS

Two women were killed as a result of the Russian shelling of Nikopol.

The press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported this, Censor.NET says.

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It is known that six people, three men and three women, were injured.

Rescuers provided the women with first aid, evacuated them from the scene, and handed them over to medics.

According to the prosecutor’s office, the Russians carried out an artillery strike.

See more: Russia attacks Nikopol district and Kryvyi Rih, injuring three people including child. PHOTOS

Nikopol under Russian artillery fire: two women killed
Nikopol under Russian artillery fire: two women killed
Nikopol under Russian artillery fire: two women killed
Nikopol under Russian artillery fire: two women killed
Nikopol under Russian artillery fire: two women killed
Nikopol under Russian artillery fire: two women killed
Nikopol under Russian artillery fire: two women killed
Nikopol under Russian artillery fire: two women killed
Nikopol under Russian artillery fire: two women killed

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