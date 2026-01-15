Russia attacks Nikopol district and Kryvyi Rih, injuring three people including child. PHOTOS
Throughout January 15, Russian troops struck the Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk region and attacked Kryvyi Rih with drones. As a result of the shelling, three civilians were injured, and residential buildings, a hospital, enterprises, and infrastructure facilities were destroyed and damaged.
The head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, reported this, Censor.NET reports.
Nikopol district
Overall, the aggressor targeted the district centre, as well as the Marhanets, Pokrovske, and Chervonohryhorivka communities, using FPV drones and artillery.
- Three people were injured over the day: a 15-year-old girl, a 46-year-old woman, and a 53-year-old man.
- Six multi-storey buildings and 11 private houses were damaged, along with 10 outbuildings, two of which were destroyed. Two enterprises, a hospital, an administrative building, a shop, a car, power lines and a gas pipeline were also damaged.
Kryvyi Rih.
The enemy attacked with UAVs. A fire broke out, and infrastructure was damaged.
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