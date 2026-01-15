Russia attacks Nikopol district and Kryvyi Rih, injuring three people including child. PHOTOS

Throughout January 15, Russian troops struck the Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk region and attacked Kryvyi Rih with drones. As a result of the shelling, three civilians were injured, and residential buildings, a hospital, enterprises, and infrastructure facilities were destroyed and damaged.

The head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, reported this, Censor.NET reports.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Nikopol district

Overall, the aggressor targeted the district centre, as well as the Marhanets, Pokrovske, and Chervonohryhorivka communities, using FPV drones and artillery.

Three people were injured over the day: a 15-year-old girl, a 46-year-old woman, and a 53-year-old man.

Six multi-storey buildings and 11 private houses were damaged, along with 10 outbuildings, two of which were destroyed. Two enterprises, a hospital, an administrative building, a shop, a car, power lines and a gas pipeline were also damaged.

See more: Russians struck Nikopol and Kryvyi Rih: infrastructure, houses, gas pipelines and power lines were damaged. PHOTO

Kryvyi Rih.

The enemy attacked with UAVs. A fire broke out, and infrastructure was damaged.

See more: Enemy launched massive attack on the Dnipropetrovsk region with missiles and drones: there are casualties and damage. PHOTOS

















