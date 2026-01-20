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Zelenskyy on negotiations: I don’t see dead end yet
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that he currently sees no "dead end" in the negotiations.
According to Censor.NET, citing Interfax-Ukraine, Zelenskyy said this during a conversation with journalists.
Work on the documents continues
"I don't see a dead end yet. Work on the documents is ongoing. As I said, it's a rather trivial phrase: the last mile is even more difficult. Nevertheless, it's true. We have what we have. As for the talks, they are ongoing, and there is definitely no dead end," the president said.
According to him, he has already communicated several times with NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov, who is in contact with US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner.
What preceded this?
- As reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he currently has no plans to attend the World Economic Forum in Davos and will remain in Ukraine.
- Earlier, Trump said he had planned to hold meetings in Davos to discuss the issue of Greenland.
- German Chancellor Friedrich Merz hopes to meet with US President Donald Trump in Davos to convince Washington to respect the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Greenland and Denmark.
- The media reported that Trump plans to meet with Zelenskyy in Davos.
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