Zelenskyy on negotiations: I don’t see dead end yet

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that he currently sees no "dead end" in the negotiations.

According to Censor.NET, citing Interfax-Ukraine, Zelenskyy said this during a conversation with journalists.

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Work on the documents continues

"I don't see a dead end yet. Work on the documents is ongoing. As I said, it's a rather trivial phrase: the last mile is even more difficult. Nevertheless, it's true. We have what we have. As for the talks, they are ongoing, and there is definitely no dead end," the president said.

According to him, he has already communicated several times with NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov, who is in contact with US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner.

Read more: Umerov, Budanov and Arakhamia in Davos: meetings planned on security guarantees and Ukraine’s recovery

What preceded this?

Read more: Budanov arrives in US with Ukrainian delegation for peace agreement talks