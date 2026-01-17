Budanov arrives in US with Ukrainian delegation for peace agreement talks

The Head of the President's Office, Kyrylo Budanov, has already arrived in the United States for talks with the American delegation.

He announced this on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

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What did Budanov say?

"Together with Rustem Umerov and David Arakhamia, we will have an important conversation with our American partners regarding the details of the peace agreement. A joint meeting with Stephen Witkoff, Jared Kushner, and Daniel Driscoll is planned.

Ukraine needs a just peace. We are working towards a result," he said.

Read more: Zelenskyy: Ukrainian delegation heads to US for meetings with Trump representatives

What preceded this?