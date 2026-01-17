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Budanov arrives in US with Ukrainian delegation for peace agreement talks
The Head of the President's Office, Kyrylo Budanov, has already arrived in the United States for talks with the American delegation.
He announced this on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.
What did Budanov say?
"Together with Rustem Umerov and David Arakhamia, we will have an important conversation with our American partners regarding the details of the peace agreement. A joint meeting with Stephen Witkoff, Jared Kushner, and Daniel Driscoll is planned.
Ukraine needs a just peace. We are working towards a result," he said.
What preceded this?
- Earlier, it was reported that on 17 January, a Ukrainian delegation will hold talks with the US in Miami on security guarantees.
- The main purpose of the visit is to finalise two key documents previously announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy: an agreement on security guarantees and an economic prosperity package for Ukraine worth up to $800 billion.
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