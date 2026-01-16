Ukraine’s delegation to hold talks with US in Miami on security guarantees on January 17

On Saturday, January 17, a Ukrainian delegation will discuss security guarantees and economic assistance of up to $800 billion with the US side in Miami.

Ukraine’s Ambassador to the United States Olha Stefanishyna said this, Censor.NET reports.

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Who will represent Ukraine

According to the ambassador, Kyiv will be represented at the talks in Florida tomorrow by Head of the President’s Office Kyrylo Budanov, NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov, and Servant of the People faction leader Davyd Arakhamiia.

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Talks agenda

The main purpose of the visit is to finalize two key documents previously announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy: an agreement on security guarantees and an economic prosperity package for Ukraine worth up to $800 billion.

Stefanishyna added that the key goal of the Ukrainian delegation’s visit is "to finalize these arrangements with US partners so that they best serve Ukraine’s national interests."

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