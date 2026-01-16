Great Britain does not support idea of ​​direct negotiations with Putin

British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper did not support the idea of the leaders of France and Italy to resume direct negotiations with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

The British minister said this in an interview with Politico, according to Censor.NET.

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Russia is not interested in peace

Cooper rejected the idea that European allies should consider resuming diplomatic talks with Putin as part of efforts to end the war in Ukraine.

She stressed that Moscow had shown no real interest in peace.

"I think we need evidence that Putin really wants peace, and I don't see that at the moment," she said.

Read more: Peskov on Trump’s statement about Zelenskyy’s obstruction of peace: "Putin maintains his openness"

According to Cooper, the center of diplomacy is currently in Ukraine and its closest allies.

"We see tremendous commitment on the part of Ukraine, with support from the US and Europe, to develop peace plans, including security guarantees. But so far, I don't see any evidence that Putin is ready to sit down at the negotiating table or engage in discussions," she said.

Pressure on Russia

Cooper stressed that in the absence of such evidence, pressure on Moscow should be increased, not relaxed, through sanctions and military support.

Read more: Ukraine peace talks near final stage, - Whitaker

"I think that, alongside this truly important work, we must still be prepared to increase pressure, economic pressure, as well as military pressure on Russia through military support for Ukraine," the minister added.

What preceded it?