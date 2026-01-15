Ukraine peace talks near final stage, - Whitaker

The resolution of Russia's war against Ukraine is now closer than ever, but the final steps to end the conflict will be the most difficult.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to a statement by US Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker.

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Speaking at an event hosted by the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation in California, he noted that the parties to the conflict in Ukraine are closer to a peace agreement than ever before.

According to Viter, there is already a "real offer" on the table, and negotiations have reached a decisive stage.

"I think that we are now closer than ever before. All that remains, in essence, is to close the deal," the ambassador emphasized.

Read more: Trump said that Zelenskyy, not Putin, is holding up peace agreement

He compared the current stage of negotiations to the final seconds of an American football game, emphasizing that the last step would be the most difficult.

"In football, the last yard in the red zone is the hardest. I think the same idea applies here. The last yard will be difficult, but I have a good feeling about it," added Whitaker.

Read more: Talks with Putin on peace in Ukraine are inevitable, European Commission says

Peace negotiations