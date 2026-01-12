Talks with Putin on peace in Ukraine are inevitable, European Commission says

The European Commission believes that at a certain stage of the peace process on Ukraine, talks will take place with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin, with the European Union also taking part.

European Commission chief spokesperson Paula Pinho said this, Censor.NET reports, citing European Pravda.

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She said the EU is working actively to achieve peace in Ukraine, but for now, this process depends on the position of the Russian president.

"We are working very, very hard for peace in Ukraine. Right now, peace in Ukraine depends on one single person—this is, as you know very well, President Putin. So, obviously, at some point negotiations will also have to be held with President Putin," Pinho said.

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"Unfortunately, we do not see any signs that President Putin intends to take part in such negotiations. So we are not there yet. But at some point, we really hope that some such negotiations will take place that will ultimately lead to peace in Ukraine," the spokesperson stressed.

Pinho also noted that the issue of peace in Ukraine is directly linked to the security of the European Union. "It is also about our security, because Ukraine is, and we consider it as part of our Europe," she added.

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