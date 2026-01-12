European Commission will soon finalize details of loan for Ukraine, - spokesperson
The European Commission will soon publish a proposal on the conditions for receiving tranches of a joint European loan for Ukraine.
This was reported by European Commission spokesman Balazs Uzhvari, according to Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.
Details
"We need to propose a number of legislative acts as soon as possible so that we can start disbursing funds (to Ukraine - ed.) at the beginning of the second quarter of this year," he said.
According to the spokesperson, the European Commission will propose a series of relevant legislative acts in the near future.
At the same time, he does not disclose details of the proposals being developed, in particular regarding the share of budgetary and defense assistance within the framework of the credit program.
"You will find the answer as soon as the proposals are submitted," Uzhvari concluded.
What preceded it?
- Earlier it was reported that the European Council agreed to provide Ukraine with a loan of €90 billion for 2026–2027 based on EU borrowings on capital markets secured by EU budget reserves.
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