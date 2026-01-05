EU prepares €90bn loan for Ukraine: first tranche in Q2 2026

The EU is preparing a €90 billion loan for Ukraine. The first tranche of EU funding for Ukraine may be disbursed by the end of the second quarter of 2026.

As reported by Censor.NET, citing European Pravda, European Commission spokesperson Maciej Berestecki said this.

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The European Union is carrying out preparatory work to provide Ukraine with €90 billion in 2026–2027, following a decision taken by the European Council in December.

"On December 18–19, the European Council agreed to provide Ukraine with a €90 billion loan under enhanced cooperation. After the meeting, the European Commission submitted a proposal for a Council of the EU decision enabling enhanced cooperation. It was adopted on December 22 and forwarded to the Council of the EU, where it will be voted on by qualified majority," Berestecki said.

He added that adopting the enhanced cooperation decision also requires the European Parliament’s consent. "This is expected to take place over the next few weeks," Berestecki noted.

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Regulation and financing terms

The spokesperson also stressed that the European Commission is working on a proposal for a regulation that would set out the terms of the loan for Ukraine:

"The Commission plans to adopt this proposal in January and then submit it to the College for a decision. In addition, the European Council agreed to changes to the regulation on the multiannual financial framework so that the EU can provide a loan to a third country. This proposal from the Commission is also planned to be adopted in January," Berestecki specified.

He added: "We are aware of the urgency of Ukraine’s financial needs. We plan to make the first payment to Ukraine no later than the second quarter of 2026."

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