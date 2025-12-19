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EUR 90 billion for Ukraine is signal Europe isn’t tired, Latvian PM Siliņa says
Latvian Prime Minister Evika Siliņa said the European Union leaders’ decision to provide Ukraine with a loan for the next two years is a clear signal that Europe is not tired and will not back down.
Censor.NET reports this, citing Delfi.
What is known?
She said the deal, reached after lengthy talks in Brussels, provides a much-needed lifeline for Ukraine at a time when U.S. President Donald Trump is calling for a ceasefire deal as soon as possible.
"Supporting Ukraine is an investment in the security of all of Europe, including Latvia," Siliņa said.
Background
- Earlier reports said EU leaders on Thursday, December 18, failed to reach an agreement on using frozen Russian assets to finance Ukraine.
- According to DW, Belgium, Hungary, Slovakia, Italy, Bulgaria, Malta and the Czech Republic opposed the proposed mechanism.
- The EU later decided to provide Ukraine with EUR 90 billion in 2026–2027 to support the country’s economy, defense and stability.
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