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News Aid to Ukraine from Europe
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EUR 90 billion for Ukraine is signal Europe isn’t tired, Latvian PM Siliņa says

Latvia’s Siliņa: EU loan for Ukraine shows Europe won’t back down

Latvian Prime Minister Evika Siliņa said the European Union leaders’ decision to provide Ukraine with a loan for the next two years is a clear signal that Europe is not tired and will not back down.

Censor.NET reports this, citing Delfi.

Read more: EU approves €90 billion in aid for Ukraine

What is known?

She said the deal, reached after lengthy talks in Brussels, provides a much-needed lifeline for Ukraine at a time when U.S. President Donald Trump is calling for a ceasefire deal as soon as possible.

"Supporting Ukraine is an investment in the security of all of Europe, including Latvia," Siliņa said.

Read more: EU approves €90 billion in aid for Ukraine

Background 

  • Earlier reports said EU leaders on Thursday, December 18, failed to reach an agreement on using frozen Russian assets to finance Ukraine.
  • According to DW, Belgium, Hungary, Slovakia, Italy, Bulgaria, Malta and the Czech Republic opposed the proposed mechanism.
  • The EU later decided to provide Ukraine with EUR 90 billion in 2026–2027 to support the country’s economy, defense and stability.

Read more: UK to allocate £600 million to Ukraine’s air defence, - Healey

Author: 

aid (2751) European Union (3495) Evika Siliņa (5)
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