UK to allocate £600 million to Ukraine’s air defence, - Healey

British Defence Secretary John Healey announced an investment of £600 million to strengthen Ukraine's air defence.

According to Censor.NET, citing the European Parliament, he made this announcement at the opening of the meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defence (Ramstein).

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What is known?

The minister recalled that Russia continues to shell Ukraine.

‘In the last two months alone, there have been 20,000 drone and missile attacks. Therefore, we must intensify our actions. We must intensify our actions to put pressure on Putin," Healey said.

That is why, he said, air defence is an absolute priority.

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"So today, I can confirm the UK's biggest single-year investment in Ukraine's air defence. That's £600 million.

Thousands of air defence systems, missiles and automated turrets for shooting down drones. Deliveries are currently underway and will continue until 2026," he added.

The minister also announced the imminent start of production of new Octopus interceptor drones in the UK, with thousands of units arriving in Ukraine every month.

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"Our mission is clear: to support the fight today. To ensure peace tomorrow.

And if Putin decides to continue this war next year, our message to Moscow is clear – the contact group will only become stronger, more united and will provide even more weapons for Ukrainian fighters throughout 2026," Healey concluded.

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