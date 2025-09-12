British Foreign Secretary Cooper arrives in Kyiv. PHOTO

This morning, 12 September, British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper arrived in Kyiv on a visit.

This was announced by Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, Censor.NET reports.

"I was pleased to meet the Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs of the United Kingdom, Yvette Cooper, at the Kyiv train station on her first visit to Ukraine as UK Foreign Secretary. I told Yvette that we greatly value her personal commitment and the UK’s unfaltering support," the statement said.

According to Sybiha, the meeting will discuss the full range of bilateral and international issues on the agenda, including peace efforts, transatlantic pressure on Russia and scaling up defence cooperation between Ukraine and the UK.

Earlier it was reported that British Foreign Secretary Cooper would announce a new package of assistance to Ukraine worth more than $190 million during her visit to Kyiv.