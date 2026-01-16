Zelenskyy: Ukrainian delegation heads to US for meetings with Trump representatives

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that a Ukrainian delegation is now heading to the United States, where talks with representatives of President Donald Trump will take place over the next few days on security guarantees, a recovery package, and financial support for Ukraine

Censor.NET reports this, citing European Pravda.

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Zelenskyy said that the Ukrainian team is actively working with the US side on documents concerning security guarantees and the recovery package.

"Meetings of our Ukrainian representatives in the United States are scheduled for these days," the president noted. He said that after these talks, more clarity is expected both on the prepared documents and on Russia’s reaction to Ukraine’s diplomatic work.

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The president added that it is important to finalize all materials to ensure real financial support for Ukraine after the war. If everything is ready, the agreements may be signed during the World Economic Forum in Davos next week.

Zelenskyy stressed: "The issue is not the urgency of signing. It is important that all aspects are taken into account so that Ukraine is not left ‘naked and barefoot’ after the war."

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According to the report, a meeting between the presidents of Ukraine and the United States is expected during the Davos forum, along with finalization of an agreement on Ukraine’s "prosperity plan." The package envisages mobilizing about $800 billion over ten years to rebuild the country and kick-start the economy, including loans, grants, and private-sector investment opportunities.