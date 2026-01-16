Consumption was about 18 GW yesterday, while capacity was around 11 GW, Zelenskyy says

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine restores damaged energy facilities every day.

He said this at a press conference with Czech leader Petr Pavel, Censor.NET reports.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Details

"Restoration continues after every strike. We have a large number of teams, but they cannot do everything on their own. This is comprehensive protection and work. Air defense, mobile fire groups, interceptor systems, a lot of things, are working every day," he said.

Every day, restoration is underway not only of stations, but also of the capacity to increase imports, which is also being destroyed during daily attacks.

"Yesterday, consumption was high, around 18 GW, while we had capacity of 11 and something. Every day, something is being restored.

I will not say specifically where it is being restored. As soon as someone says something and it pops up on social media and Telegram channels, they strike there again and again," the head of state added.

Read more: Russia attacked the energy sector at night: power outages in Zaporizhzhia and Kharkiv regions, - Ministry of Energy

Background

Currently, the country’s energy system is in extremely difficult conditions due to intense shelling by Russia and the harshest winter in 20 years.

On January 15, President Zelenskyy held a special energy teleconference attended by the prime minister, members of the government, and representatives of the regional and local authorities of Kyiv, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk region, Sumy region, and Chernihiv region. The meeting discussed operational measures to support the energy sector and preparations for new international initiatives.

Earlier, it was reported that in areas under a state of emergency in the energy sector, allowed a curfew to be eased, in particular to enable citizens to access "Points of Invincibility" and heating points.

Ukraine is initiating a new international format of support for the energy sector to attract assistance from partners – an energy "Ramstein."

See more: To date, several air defence systems in Ukraine have been without missiles. We have to "fight" for help, - Zelenskyy. VIDEO