To date, several air defence systems in Ukraine have been without missiles. We have to "fight" for help, - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine had been provided with missiles for its air defence systems. Until this morning, several systems were without them.

The head of state made this announcement during a press conference, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

"Until this morning, we had several systems without missiles. Today, we have these missiles," he said.

Read more: Kyiv left partially without electricity and water due to shelling

Help has to be fought for

"Why do we need the 'Ramstein' energy summit if I have to fight for every package of missiles from European and American countries? We cannot blame only America here, because we are talking about all other systems that protect our energy sector," the head of state added.

According to Zelenskyy, the issue is not only about Patriot systems, which will never be enough.

"There are many different systems that have been imported during the war, and constant packages of missiles are needed. Today, thank God, we received a large package this morning. But this comes at the cost of effort, blood, human lives, and so on. When you understand how much is in storage, in which country, how much of it there is, that it is lying there, but there is domestic legislation that restricts its release...," the president explained.

Read more: Russia launched about 20 ballistic missiles in hour: Ukraine’s energy infrastructure under attack