Pavel: Ukraine must make painful concessions to achieve peace

Czech President Petr Pavel believes that to achieve peace in the war with Russia, Ukraine will have to make painful concessions.

Censor.NET, citing European Pravda, reports that he said this during a meeting with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv.

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The Czech president acknowledged that there will be no solution to the war in Ukraine without the United States.

"It is painful for Europe that the United States still plays a key role. But this does not mean that Europe and European countries should stay on the sidelines of these efforts," he noted.

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At the same time, he noted that regarding a potential peace deal in the Russian-Ukrainian war, Kyiv will have to make "a number of painful concessions."

"I believe that there are also a number of painful concessions there (in the ‘peace plan’ – Ed.) that Ukraine has to make and is ready to do so, provided that this leads to peace," Pavel said.

At the same time, the Czech president stressed that Europe must make "every effort" to ensure that all the work done in preparing documents on a peace deal "is not in vain."

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"I believe that Ukraine has done a great deal to make the proposed solution acceptable," Pavel concluded.

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