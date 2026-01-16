Czech President Pavel arrived in Kyiv on official visit. PHOTO

Czech President Petr Pavel arrived in Kyiv on 16 January after visiting Lviv.

This was reported by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Before arriving in the capital, the Czech president was in Lviv, where he held meetings with representatives of local authorities and the Ukrainian government.

"This morning, I had the honour of welcoming President Pavel to Kyiv. We look forward to fruitful talks with President Zelenskyy on the development of our strategic partnership, defence cooperation and peace efforts," Sybiha said.

Read also on Censor.NET: Anti-Ukrainian party in the Czech Republic opposes defence minister's trip to Kyiv