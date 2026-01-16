Czech President Pavel arrived in Kyiv on official visit. PHOTO
Czech President Petr Pavel arrived in Kyiv on 16 January after visiting Lviv.
This was reported by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, according to Censor.NET.
Before arriving in the capital, the Czech president was in Lviv, where he held meetings with representatives of local authorities and the Ukrainian government.
"This morning, I had the honour of welcoming President Pavel to Kyiv. We look forward to fruitful talks with President Zelenskyy on the development of our strategic partnership, defence cooperation and peace efforts," Sybiha said.
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