Republican Senator Roger Wicker called for support for Ukraine and caution against trusting Russian dictator Putin.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the EP.

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Statement

Speaking in the Senate, Vicker said that Putin was "mocking the peace process".

"Recently, he (Putin. - Ed.) launched the largest air attack in the history of the conflict and repeatedly demonstrated that he is not interested in peace talks...

In contrast, over the past few weeks, the United States, Ukraine and our European friends have developed a common position for negotiations based on several key principles," the senator emphasised.

Read more: Trump is only leader capable of stopping Putin, - Nawrocki

Vicker called on the US, Europe and Ukraine to remain united and to remember "who we are dealing with in Vladimir Putin".

"Putin is unrepentant. He has always been and always will be a KGB agent. He is a dictator with decades of bloodshed on his hands. He is the greatest thief in world history. A war criminal who should be behind bars right now... And, of course, Putin is a liar. When Vladimir Putin smiles, he acts like our friend and pretends that we believe he is our friend," he said, adding that "there is no reason to smile back at Putin."

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He also cited poll data showing that 70% of Americans do not believe Putin will abide by any peace agreement with Ukraine.

"He is cut from the same cloth as terrorists around the world and terrorists throughout history... Terrorists are Putin's friends. Don't forget that, even though it's not always reported as it should be," Vicker said.

The senator called for helping Ukraine and sending a signal that "Putin cannot simply wait us out."

"This will help show Putin that his military goals are unattainable," he concluded.

Read more: Great Britain does not support idea of ​​direct negotiations with Putin

Background

US President Donald Trump said that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, not Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, is stalling a potential peace deal.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk recalled that it was Russia, not President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, that rejected the peace plan to settle the war in Ukraine proposed by the United States.

Dictator Putin said that Russia will pursue its "stated objectives" until Ukraine understands the need for "sustainable peace."

Read more: Russian soldiers will not withdraw from Ukraine anytime soon, I assess situation realistically, - Senator Graham