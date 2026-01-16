Russian soldiers will not withdraw from Ukraine anytime soon, I assess situation realistically, - Senator Graham
Republican Senator Lindsey Graham does not believe that Russian troops will leave Ukraine anytime soon.
He reported this on social network X, according to Censor.NET.
Graham's statement
"I appreciate the hard work of President Trump and his team, who are trying to bring this bloody carnage in Ukraine to a dignified and just end. We remind you that any security agreement aimed at ending the bloodshed in Ukraine must be reviewed by Congress," the statement said.
According to Graham, the goal of the United States is to conclude an agreement that will stop future invasions, "something that Obama and Biden failed to do."
"Also, when it comes to the exchange of territories, I assess the situation realistically: no Russian soldier will be expelled from Ukraine in the near future. However, we do not want to end this conflict in a way that rewards aggression.
The world is watching," the senator concluded.
What preceded it?
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US President Donald Trump said that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, not Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, is holding up a potential peace deal.
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Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk reminded that it was Russia, not President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who rejected the US-proposed peace plan to resolve the war in Ukraine.
- Dictator Putin said that Russia will pursue its "goals" until Ukraine understands the need for "lasting peace."
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