Republican Senator Lindsey Graham does not believe that Russian troops will leave Ukraine anytime soon.

He reported this on social network X, according to Censor.NET.

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Graham's statement

"I appreciate the hard work of President Trump and his team, who are trying to bring this bloody carnage in Ukraine to a dignified and just end. We remind you that any security agreement aimed at ending the bloodshed in Ukraine must be reviewed by Congress," the statement said.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of war – approximately 1,224,460 personnel (+1,370 per day), 11,563 tanks, 36,230 artillery systems, 23,908 armoured combat vehicles

According to Graham, the goal of the United States is to conclude an agreement that will stop future invasions, "something that Obama and Biden failed to do."

"Also, when it comes to the exchange of territories, I assess the situation realistically: no Russian soldier will be expelled from Ukraine in the near future. However, we do not want to end this conflict in a way that rewards aggression.

The world is watching," the senator concluded.

Watch more: Occupier, caught by drone in middle of field, tries twice in vain to hit drone with snowball. VIDEO

What preceded it?

US President Donald Trump said that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, not Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, is holding up a potential peace deal.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk reminded that it was Russia, not President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who rejected the US-proposed peace plan to resolve the war in Ukraine.

Dictator Putin said that Russia will pursue its "goals" until Ukraine understands the need for "lasting peace."

Read more: Great Britain does not support idea of ​​direct negotiations with Putin