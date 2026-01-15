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News Video Elimination of Russian occupying forces Unmanned technologies
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Occupier, caught by drone in middle of field, tries twice in vain to hit drone with snowball. VIDEO

A video from the front line is circulating on social media, showing a rather curious episode involving a Russian occupier and a Ukrainian drone.

According to Censor.NET, the recording shows the occupier, caught by the drone in the middle of a snow-covered field, trying to resist in a very peculiar way — he throws snowballs at the drone twice, trying to hit the device. It is noteworthy that the Russian is not seen to be carrying any weapons in the recording.

Watch more: Ammunition dropped from Ukrainian drone did not explode, but it killed occupier, fracturing his skull. VIDEO

Watch more: Ukrainian ground drone guns down Russian FPV "sleeper drone" lying in wait on road. VIDEO

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