In the Pokrovsk direction, Ukrainian military personnel continue to demonstrate high effectiveness in countering enemy UAVs, using non-standard but effective technical solutions.

As reported by Censor.NET, FPV drone operators from the 46th Separate Airborne Podilska Brigade of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed six Russian Mavic-type reconnaissance UAVs in the air. For interception, FPV drones equipped with simple mechanical devices in the form of a stick with a rope loop were used.

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Thanks to precise piloting and coordinated action, Ukrainian troops managed to deprive the enemy of aerial reconnaissance without using expensive munitions, which significantly reduces costs and increases the effectiveness of countering enemy UAVs.

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Ukraine’s Defense Forces continue to adapt tactics and technical means to the conditions of modern warfare, reducing the enemy’s capabilities on the battlefield.

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