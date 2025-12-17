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46th Brigade of AAF repelled assault and destroyed 49 ruscists and enemy equipment. VIDEO
Under cover of fog, the enemy attempted to attack the positions of Ukrainian defenders, using up to 10 armoured vehicles and several dozen infantrymen.
According to Censor.NET, citing the 46th Separate Airborne Podilsk Brigade of the Airborne Assault Troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the assault was repelled thanks to the coordinated work of engineers, artillerymen, unmanned systems units and related units.
As a result of the battle, the following were destroyed:
- 2 tanks
- 2 BMP
- 1 MT-LB
- 2 quad bikes
Also hit:
- 1 armoured combat vehicle
- 1 enemy vehicle
In addition, 49 occupiers were destroyed and another 5 were wounded.
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