Defence forces destroyed column of Russian troops and repelled assault in Hryshyne near Pokrovsk. VIDEO

Russian troops attempted to storm the village of Hryshyne near Pokrovsk, but without success.

According to Censor.NET, the occupiers attempted to break through the Ukrainian military's defences with at least 10 quad bikes and motorcycles, as well as around 40 soldiers.

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On the outskirts of the city, they were met by neighbouring units, which destroyed the column of Russian equipment, leaving the confused infantry unsure of what to do.

The footage shows the invaders' equipment on fire and scattered along the entire road.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,185,080 people (+1,460 per day), 11,404 tanks, 34,992 artillery systems, 23,699 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

It was also reported that a ground drone with a Browning machine gun destroyed the occupiers' MT-LB and thwarted a night assault.

See also on Censor.NET: Soldiers of the 30th Brigade repelled an assault by the occupiers in thick fog. VIDEO